PADUCAH — Morning temperatures in the lower to mid 20s in most of our region. Mainly clear skies with highs in the lower half of the 40s this afternoon. Snow flurries possible in Illinois and Missouri overnight.
Wake up Weather: 11/17/2022
Charity Blanton
