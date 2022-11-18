PADUCAH — A few snow showers moving in this morning but they should be clear by 8 a.m. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 11/18/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
34°
Cloudy
34° / 29°
