Breezy and partly cloudy today with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Partly Cloudy
68°F / 49°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky restaurants preparing for indoor dining closures Friday
- Paducah Board of Education discusses Superintendent in second meeting of the week
- Lyon County judge executive releases statement criticizing governor
- Community mourns Ballard County teen who passed away after battle with COVID-19
- McCracken County leaders share alarming data on COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 pandemic: A look behind the front lines in Paducah
- Another day of record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky
- Tyler Jones pleads guilty to 2018 murder of 15-year-old Peyton Hurt
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Murray Calloway County Hospital returns to no visitor policy
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.