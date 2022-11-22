PADUCAH — Frosty conditions this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 11/22/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
23°
Clear
52° / 17°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
- Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
- Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
- LG Chem to build $3.2B battery cathode plant in Tennessee
- More than 100 migrants rescued from overloaded vessel before it hit sand bar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
- Hickory Woods unveils 2023 calendar
- Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
- Louisville police chief to resign at end of year
- "Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
- Union City Schools partners with Obion County Chamber of Commerce to reward staff, promote local businesses
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.