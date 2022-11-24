PADUCAH — Mild start to our Thanksgiving morning with rain inching closer to our area as the day goes on. The rain will likely be light and spotty with the most coverage in southeast Missouri this morning.
Wake up Weather: 11/24/2022
Charity Blanton
