Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... WINDS FROM THE SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WILL STRENGTHEN THIS MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON ACROSS THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL REGION, FAR SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. OVER THE SOUTHERN PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL RELAX BY EARLY THIS EVENING. DRIVERS ON EAST-WEST ROADS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR CROSS WINDS. ADDITIONALLY, UNSECURED HOLIDAY DECORATIONS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND.