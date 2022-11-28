PADUCAH — Cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Wake up Weather: 11/28/2022
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
43°
Cloudy
53° / 40°
Videos
