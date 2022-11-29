PADUCAH — Level 1 and 2 severe risk for isolated severe storms in our area this evening. A round of showers is possible around midday with a line of isolated thunderstorms likely passing through between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Wake up Weather: 11/29/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight... Winds will increase from the south this morning to between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are likely from midday today through tonight. Locally higher gusts are possible in thunderstorms this evening. Drive with caution today and tonight. Handling of high profile vehicles could become more difficult. Loose objects such as trash cans and holiday ornaments may be blown into roadways.
Currently in Paducah
52°
Sunny
52° / 37°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Deputies treat two men suffering from overdoses in the same night, charge Paducah man with Fentanyl trafficking
- A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
- Missouri man to be put to death tomorrow, governor confirms
- Local business fully rebuilds nearly one year after December 10 tornado
- Virginia man accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
- Marshall County school bus rear-ended Monday morning, no injuries reported
- 11/28 High school basketball
- Jackson County States' Attorney Joseph A Cervantez holds a press conference about his concerns on the Safe-T Act
- Local churches provide storm shelters for people in the community
- Model camper stolen from Draffenville business, sheriff's office seeks help identifying vehicle
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.