Wonderful weather for Election Day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Sunny
54°F / 28°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- What will get you sent home at the polls on Election Day
- Paducah Board of Education releases statement on Shively
- Four charged in McCracken County drug investigation
- Former Barbecue on the River executive director sentenced to eight years in jail
- Highest week of COVID-19 cases demands attention in Kentucky, says Gov. Beshear
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calls Monday COVID-19 report 'staggering'
- Graves County Sheriff's Department searching for missing man
- From Tiffany to Target, stores are boarding up windows in case of election unrest
- Paducah mayoral candidates make final campaign push before Election Day
- 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County over the weekend
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.