PADUCAH — Colder this morning with some clouds this afternoon and highs in the mid 40s. Two to three inches of rain in the 7-day forecast.
Wake up Weather: 11/30/2022
Charity Blanton
- UPDATE: Missing Paducah girl returns home safely
- Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005
- One year after deadly tornado outbreak, observance event planned in Marshall County, Kentucky
- Tracking Storms: local severe weather outlook questionable, deep south likely to experience much more severe event
- Paducah city leaders vote to send 911 center request for proposal out, despite county leaders asking for more time
- How to spot scam ads for fake retail websites and avoid giving away your money, data
- 11/29 Prep Basketball highlights and scores
- McDonald's is giving people the chance to win free food for life
- 12 Kentucky counites chosen for post-election audits
- DNA match reunites missing daughter with her family 51 years after she was kidnapped, family says
