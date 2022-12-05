PADUCAH — Cool morning with lights showers this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainy week ahead with rainfall totals possibly reaching two to three inches.
Wake up Weather: 12/05/2022
Charity Blanton
