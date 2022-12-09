PADUCAH — Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for much of the area. Sunshine this afternoon with rain moving in by sunrise tomorrow.
Wake up Weather: 12/09/2022
Charity Blanton
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstates 55, 57, and 24 should be alert to rapid changes in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Currently in Paducah
51°
54° / 48°
