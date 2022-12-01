Wake Up Weather: 12/1/22

Another frigid morning before a slight warm-up tomorrow. We're still tracking rain chances for the weekend!
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
22°
Clear
44° / 21°
- Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
- Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
- Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
- Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
- Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson's rape trial
- Police arrest Marion, Illinois, man accused of putting gun to romantic partner's head and pulling trigger
- Mayfield, community focused on state title one year after tornado
- 'A true visionary': Baptist Health Paducah remembers influential heart surgeon
- Wickliffe open house to include showing of locally made Deena and Sippi pottery followed by Christmas tree lighting
- Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79
