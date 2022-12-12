PADUCAH — Cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s. Rain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wake up Weather: 12/12/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
44°
Partly Cloudy
44° / 40°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
- 16-year-old Lyon County High School student charged with arson, theft, solicitation
- Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
- St. Mary School System cancels classes Monday to investigate threat, police say
- Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
- Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
- 12/10 High School Basketball
- Congress struggles to reach funding deal
- Los Angeles County grants girl license to own a unicorn — if she can find one
- Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.