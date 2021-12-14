Tracking high temperatures in the 60s and a chance of afternoon showers.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
45°F
Cloudy
58°F / 30°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky National Guard confirms all Mayfield candle factory workers accounted for
- Before tornado hit, Mayfield candle factory workers say supervisors threatened to fire them if they left
- Volunteers needed in Marshall County
- Amish community in need after four members of the same family perish in the storm
- Free lodging available at state parks in Kentucky for storm victims
- Mayfield residents move to local hotels as city remains under curfew
- Dawson Springs family recounts surviving tornado
- Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation
- Kentucky State Parks seeking volunteers to assist tornado survivors
- How to help local tornado survivors
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.