Staying pretty cold today with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 30s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Fog
39°F / 25°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Ava's Law, named after McCracken County toddler, aims to protect children from drowning
- Car wreck in Graves County leaves one person dead, another injured
- Man convicted of killing 2 at Kentucky store gets life sentence
- Southern Illinois power plant ceases operations
- McCracken County jailer announces first COVID-19 cases among inmates
- WKCTC receives $15 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
- $15 million donation a history making gift for West Kentucky Community and Technical College
- North Friendship Road back open after deadly crash investigation
- City approves $900,000 loan to Sprocket Inc.
- Trump campaign asks supporters if the President should run in 2024
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.