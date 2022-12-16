PADUCAH — Chilly morning with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. It's a good day to bundle up as it will be breezy, with winds averaging 10-15 mph and a few gusts up to 30 mph.
Wake up Weather: 12/16/2022
- Trent Okerson
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
33°
Sunny
33° / 32°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Board member resigns during Marshall County School Board meeting
- Paducah City Commission asks David Guess to resign, signs resolution charging him with misconduct regarding text messages
- Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident
- Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants
- Transgender inmate on Missouri's death row asks for mercy
- 'Total disbelief' — Cat missing for nearly 6 years reunited with owner thanks to microchip
- A look at downtown Mayfield's future: Urban planner shares designs for rebuilding city
- Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
- Elon Musk's Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists
- DEA alleges Truepill wrongfully filled thousands of stimulant prescriptions
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.