Tracking showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois, especially near and north of the Ohio River. Elsewhere, including southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging area drainage systems.
44°F
Cloudy
65°F / 43°F
- These are the names of the Dec. 10-11 tornado victims identified in Kentucky
- 6 more Kentucky counties now eligible for FEMA assistance
- 16 Kentuckians remain unaccounted for after Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak
- Mayfield Electric & Water Systems provides update Thursday
- Man hospitalized after candle factory collapse thanking responders who saved his life
- Doctor, nurse on the front lines treating tornado survivors share their stories
- Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
- Al Roker to 'Lend a Hand' in Mayfield on Friday
- Metropolis man sentenced to 30 years in McCracken County for 2019 rape charges
- Crews begin demolishing what's left of local nursing home destroyed by tornado
