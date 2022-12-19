PADUCAH — Winter blast expected this week beginning on Thursday with wind chills as low as -10 to -20 degrees. Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wake up Weather: 12/19/2022
- Trent Okerson
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
25°
Clear
38° / 22°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
- Local woman mistakenly receives tornado relief check intended for survivors
- Human heart found in Tennessee salt storage facility
- Marshall County teachers and parents voice concerns at school board meeting
- Utility companies ask Kentucky customers to fill out exemption form to avoid utility sales tax
- Local business organizes free 'Community Christmas' event for Southside
- Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes
- Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
- 12/17 Prep basketball highlights and scores
- Board member resigns during Marshall County School Board meeting
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.