Sunny skies today with temperatures reaching around 50.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
23°F
Clear
41°F / 22°F
- Paducah School Board continues Shively discussions as parents call for action
- Investigators comb through debris, talk with neighbors of triple-fatal house fire
- Mother arrested after 14-month-old dies in hospital burn unit
- Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
- Kentucky nursing homes preparing for first distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 case record
- Fourth teenager dies after October car crash in Southern Illinois
- Heath High School survivor shares healing journey and how he's helping others
- CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from 14 to 7-10 days
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
