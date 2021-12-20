Tracking high temperatures in the 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
26°F
Haze
26°F / 24°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Volunteers Needed for Operation Christmas Tuesday Event in Mayfield and Graves County
- Kentucky church finds temporary home after building is destroyed by tornado
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Kentucky State Police warns Tornado Victims about possible scams
- Commonwealth's attorney, AG warn of severe consequences for thefts after 6 looting suspects arrested in Graves County
- These are the names of the Dec. 10-11 tornado victims identified in Kentucky
- Moors Resort & Marina opens up cabins to people displaced by tornado
- Four Michigan men accused of stealing from tornado-damaged properties in Caldwell County, Kentucky
- Former NFL stars Wilson, Hall team up for tornado relief
- Graves County Sheriff addresses storm victim theft
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.