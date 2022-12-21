PADUCAH — There's a Wind Chill Warning in effect for the entire local 6 area from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Friday at noon. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.
Wake up Weather:12/21/2022
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of -16 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night low temperatures near 0 and sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chill values can quickly result in frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or generators. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&
...SNOW LIKELY AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY EVENING... A arctic cold front will cause rain to transition to snow on Thursday beginning in SEMO midday and shifting eastward through the rest of the Quad-State by early evening. There is the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snow behind the front. Due to strong winds, blowing and drifting snow is likely and will cause poor visibility at times. Temperatures are also expected to plummet below freezing behind the front and will cause some concern for a sudden freeze up on roadways. This will lead to very slippery conditions. As a result, travel impacts are likely by Thursday evening before snow ends from west to east late Thursday night. Overall, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with locally up to 3 inches of snow not ruled out. Please monitor that latest forecasts and be prepared for slippery conditions if traveling Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
Currently in Paducah
27°
Sunny
27° / 27°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
- Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
- Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim
- Late-night crash on I-57 killed 2, ISP says
- 12/20 Prep Basketball highlights and scores
- 'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah
- Murray State wraps up non-conference play with 74-59 win over Bellarmine
- Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee releases report on Trump's taxes
- FBI searching for Missouri man wanted on child sex trafficking charge
- Tech gifts to buy him this Christmas
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.