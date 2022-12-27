The winter weather is gone for now, and a big warm-up begins soon.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Black Ice From Freezing Drizzle Through Early This Morning... With temperatures in the 20s in the wake of a cold front, wet roadways may refreeze and form patches of black ice. This is most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Freezing drizzle has been occurring through the overnight hours and is likely to continue to fall through the early morning today in the Evansville Tri-State and Kentucky Pennyrile. This freezing rain will cause additional icing, the impacts of which will linger after freezing drizzle ends. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway conditions early this morning.
Currently in Paducah
24°
Cloudy
24° / 24°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Undercover narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests at Missouri general store, police say
- On his way home for Christmas, local truck driver stranded on Interstate-71
- Christmas Day fight ends in shooting, Paducah man facing murder charges
- 'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
- Small child killed in Hickman house fire on Christmas Eve, Thunderbolt Radio reports
- Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots
- Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers
- 76 dogs rescued from 'extremely hazardous conditions' on TN property
- Christmas Eve drive-by shootings in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale 'appear to be targeted,' deputies seeking information
- What the Tech: Late Amazon deliveries
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.