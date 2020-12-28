Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
36°F
Fair
60°F / 36°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah woman charged with terroristic threatening for bomb prank at gas station
- When will you get a second stimulus check?
- Trump signs coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law after lengthy delay
- Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Princeton, KY
- Police identify 'person of interest' in Nashville explosion
- Nashville bombing impacting entire region with AT&T outage
- Several emergency lines down in West Kentucky
- Mayfield community prays, releases balloons to remember Milliken family
- Benefits for millions of Americans have lapsed. What happens now?
- Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.