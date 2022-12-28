The big warm-up gets going today, as we will reach into the 60s by the end of the year.
- Undercover narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests at Missouri general store, police say
- Benton police: Teen stole car, caused 4-vehicle crash, fled scene
- 'Not gonna give up:' Illinois law enforcement prepares for SAFE-T Act confusion
- Christmas Day fight ends in shooting, Paducah man facing murder charges
- Woman charged after delivering baby in NH woods, misleading Manchester first responders, police say
- Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
- Newlywed paralyzed two weeks after wedding gets surprise from a Secret Santa
- 21-month-old killed in Hickman fire, electrical issues likely to blame
- Paducah Water technicians 'working around the clock,' company offers advice to ensure functionality of pipes
- On his way home for Christmas, local truck driver stranded on Interstate-71
