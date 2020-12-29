Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
30°F
Sunny
30°F / 27°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- RUNAWAY: Police looking for 17-year-old
- House backs increasing coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000
- Deputies asking for public's help in finding fugitive
- Paducah woman charged with terroristic threatening for bomb prank at gas station
- POLICE: Paducah Police officers save life of man in mental health crisis
- Paducah's new mayor and commissioners-elect take oaths of office
- Regional health experts warn about holiday travel as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
- House votes to override Trump's veto of $740 billion defense bill
- When will you get a second stimulus check?
- Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Princeton, KY
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.