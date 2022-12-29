Tracking a breezy day with a 60% chance of scattered showers and highs in the lower 60s.
Wake Up Weather: 12/29/22
- Jillianne Moncrief
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Morning Newscast Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°
Cloudy
56° / 23°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Undercover narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests at Missouri general store, police say
- Mayfield man facing charges in connection to Paducah 'shots fired' incident
- Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
- McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
- Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
- Rest of Winter: What lies ahead?
- 76 dogs rescued from 'extremely hazardous conditions' on TN property
- Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
- 12/28 High School Basketball
- Woman charged after delivering baby in NH woods, misleading Manchester first responders, police say
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.