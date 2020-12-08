Partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
- Local school districts begin planning for vaccine distribution
- Four arrested in motel room robbery, assault
- Donie Watson, wife of former WPSD pilot Bill Watson and mother-in-law of Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell, dies after fight with COVID-19
- 'Today' contributor Bobbie Thomas opens up about husband Michael Marion's death
- Victim at center of Williamson County death investigation is juvenile female; death ruled homicide
- State police arrest woman wanted for questioning in Trigg County arson, murder case
- Truck kills 2 young siblings from Kentucky at Florida mini golf course
- Fulton County School District begins in-person targeted services for students
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocking KY 286 in Ballard County
- Gov. Beshear reports under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, provides vaccine update
