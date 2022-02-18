Tracking high temperatures in the 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
21°
Partly Cloudy
57° / 21°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 'There was something about the staircase that bothered him.' Inside the search for Paislee Shultis
- Paducah man charged with meth trafficking
- Missouri woman charged with murder after allegedly decapitating child
- BLM Louisville bails out suspect in attempted shooting of mayoral candidate
- Heavy rain leads to flooded roads and properties in the Local 6 area
- LIST: State roads affected by flooding in west Kentucky
- Quintez Brown, charged with attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate, leaves jail after fund pays bail
- Kentucky woman charged with assault in Capitol riot
- How McCracken County residents can get their vehicle tax bill corrected
- Missing woman's body found after boyfriend dies in crash
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.