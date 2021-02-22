Partly cloudy with temps in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
39°F
Sunny
39°F / 35°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Atmos Energy under financial squeeze after unprecedented winter freeze
- Brockenborough, former Sun reporter, philanthropist dead at 91
- Calloway County Collective Facebook group raises $18,000 to help people stay warm this winter
- Vehicle that hit and killed Dawson Springs man found, state police say
- Lady Marshals, Graves County win on final day of Hoopfest
- U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge now open after freezing temperatures caused icing on metal for days
- Car wash sees record business after winter storms
- The US deported a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard
- Woman dies of hypothermia, man hospitalized in Kentucky
- Paducah wanted in Livingston County for alleged theft of utility vehicle
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.