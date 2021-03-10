Tracking cloudy skies with wind gusts and highs near 70.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Shawneetown. .Moderate flooding continues or is forecast along the lower Ohio River at Shawneetown, Paducah, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 1030 PM CST. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday evening. * At 8:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.0 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
58°F
Mostly Cloudy
70°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
- Families with loved ones buried in Oak Grove Cemetery asked to remove items that are not permitted ahead of maintenance
- 10-year-old boy recovering at home after COVID-19 and severe abdominal pain
- Body found in Ohio River identified as Kentucky teen's
- How much will your stimulus check be?
- Health department in southern Illinois closing COVID vaccine waitlist as it moves into phase 1B+
- 13-year-old driver charged in fatal Tennessee crash
- Independent report into genocide allegations claims evidence of Beijing's 'intent to destroy' Uyghur people
- New CDC guidance gives relaxed rules for fully vaccinated people
- Paducah City Commission meets for first in-person meeting of 2021
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.