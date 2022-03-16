Tracking high temperatures in the 70s.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Golconda Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam Ohio River at Shawneetown ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Mount Vernon .The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 23.2 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
43°
Partly Cloudy
67° / 42°
- Wisconsin man who called in false threats targeting Murray High School sentenced to seven years in prison
- $50 million in SNAP benefits at risk if Kentucky's COVID-19 state of emergency ends
- Emergency management office asking people to keep an eye out as search continues for missing boater's remains
- Community prepares for state championship first time in 71 years
- Barkley Regional Airport shares update on new terminal project's progress
- City holds meeting on benefits of adding Northside Paducah to National Register of Historic Places
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
- IDOT announces upcoming closure of US 60/62 bridge near Cairo
- Senate passes bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent
- Booked a Barkley Regional Airport flight after SkyWest's planned departure date? No need to worry, airport says
