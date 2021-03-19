Tracking a cloudy day with highs in the lower to mid 50s.
40°F
Cloudy
55°F / 40°F
- Graves County man who recorded minors on cameras hidden in people's homes sentenced to eight years
- Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett announces retirement
- Graves County School Board votes to close Lowes Elementary
- Masks are not theater, Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul in hearing exchange
- Kentucky man charged in connection with Capitol breach
- White man who killed two Black people at a Kentucky Kroger pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges
- Two charged in McCracken County burglary investigation
- McCracken County Schools to hold four graduation ceremonies
- Local teen's dreams and hopes of becoming part of a family come true in a unique way
- House passes pair of immigration bills amid influx of migrants crossing US-Mexico border
