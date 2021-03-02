Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, Newburgh, Cairo, J.T. Myers Dam, Owensboro, Paducah, Evansville, and Golconda. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast, with crests expected as early as this weekend along the Indiana shore. For the Ohio River...including most locations from Owensboro to Cairo...minor to locally moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 36.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 42.5 feet Thursday, March 11. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&