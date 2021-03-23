Tracking a chance of rain showers today with highs in the mid 60s.
...Southeasterly Wind Gusts 30 to 40 MPH late this morning through this afternoon... Southeasterly winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph, will be widespread late this morning through this afternoon. This will result in frequent cross-wind gusts, with high profile vehicles most affected. In addition, unsecured objects may get blown around in area lawns. Gusts are expected to decrease to below 30 mph after sunset.
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Partly Cloudy
69°F / 44°F
- Tennessee bill to ban transgender athletes heads to governor
- Investigators searching for man caught on trail camera while allegedly stealing items from a barn
- Witnesses describe chaos as shooter opened fire in a Colorado grocery store
- 10 people killed after gunman opens fire at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store
- Southern Illinois sheriff's office warns of phone scam pretending to be law enforcement
- Marshall County Schools superintendent has no immediate plans to run for local office
- Marshall County School Board accepts Superintendent Trent Lovett's retirement
- 3/22 High school scores
- Next batch of stimulus payments ramps up paper checks and debit cards
- McCracken County Fiscal Court sets mid-term priorities
