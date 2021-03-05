Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois and Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Evansville. Ohio River at Owensboro. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam . Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, March 14... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday, March 14. * At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 42.2 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise slowly to near 43.5 feet Friday, March 12. It will then fall below flood stage on Sunday, March 14. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&