Tracking high temperatures in the 50s.
...Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning... Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east early this morning as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy frost to develop in far Southeast Missouri, Southwestern Kentucky, Southern Illinois, and the Wabash River Valley. While frost development is only expected to last up to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or crops may be susceptible.
37°
Partly Cloudy
37° / 36°
- WPSD's Jeff Bidwell signs off for the last time
- 4 arrested in Carlisle County drug investigation
- Aunt of St. Louis child who was shot by brother is charged
- Scientists sequence the complete human genome for the first time
- Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says
- Paducah police searching for missing teenage girl
- Hormel is recalling 161,692 pounds of Skippy peanut butter
- Marshall County Commissioner forum covers improving internet accessibility, clean water, and prioritizing first responders
- Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations of 11,000 homes, mayor says
- General assembly's highway construction plan allots millions for west Kentucky counties in Local 6 region
