A nice, cool day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .The lower Ohio River from Paducah through Cairo will crest Sunday morning. Minor flooding is forecast at Paducah and Cairo, and moderate flooding is forecast at Olmsted Lock and Dam. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Thursday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.3 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning April 8. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
39°F
Sunny
39°F / 28°F
- St. Louis couple arrested on multiple burglary charges in Calloway County, Kentucky
- Suspects identified in Graves County storage facility burglary in which thousands of dollars' worth of property was stolen
- New Kentucky law allows installation of 'baby boxes' for safe surrender of newborns
- Shooting suspect involved in Nashville standoff found dead, police say
- Florida congressman showed nude photos of women he said he'd slept with to lawmakers, sources say
- Local group holds vigil honoring women who have suffered violence
- Riverbank along Olmsted, Illinois, washing out and caving in
- Suspect in mass shooting at Orange, California, business complex knew the victims, police say
- Mayfield attorneys nominated for Graves County judgeship vacated by Judge Timothy Stark
- Police: Hundreds of ecstasy pills, other drugs, and nearly $14 grand confiscated in Paducah
