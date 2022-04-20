Tracking afternoon showers and high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
52°
Partly Cloudy
52° / 42°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman accused of selling prescription drugs arrested in Graves County
- Man arrested in connection to theft of fishing boat and motor in Livingston County
- Body of boy found in southern Indiana woods was inside suitcase, state police say
- Autistic California teen, missing 3 years, found in Utah
- Challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy can move forward, federal judge rules
- 4/19 Prep baseball & softball scores
- McCracken County to receive more than $46 million for highway improvement projects
- Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
- Tennessee governor declines to intervene as execution looms
- Shoppers turn to home gardening to fight inflated grocery costs
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.