Blue skies and sunshine today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°F
Sunny
55°F / 49°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- First person arrives at Lake Barkley for COVID-19 quarantine
- Lawyer plans to sue Tennessee nursing home where residents, staff tested positive for COVID-19
- Union City student's artwork put on billboard
- Sister facilities show support for Mayfield nursing home facing COVID-19 cases
- US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery
- Metropolis woman arrested after allegedly stealing roses
- Superintendents look toward next school year with districts to remain on NTI through end of current academic year
- Small business struggling during COVID-19 cooks free food for hundreds in Paducah
- VOCA grant applications open May 1
- Illinois man died while fishing in Obion County, Tennessee
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.