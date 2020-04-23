A damp day with showers through the afternoon.
- Kentucky businesses can now submit proposals to reopen
- Hundreds still waiting for unemployment benefits while states catch up on backlogs
- Paducah mayor says COVID-19 testing is 'more important than ever as we start to talk about reopening the economy.'
- KSP searching for escaped McCracken County inmate
- Murray doctor discusses how COVID-19 will change medicine after the pandemic ends
- 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Graves County, all connected to Mills nursing home
- Gov. Lee touts downward trajectory in Tennessee COVID-19 cases
- ViWinTech Windows & Doors employee tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 Californians died of coronavirus weeks before previously known 1st US death
- Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Marshall County
