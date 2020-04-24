Dense fog this morning with temperatures warming up this afternoon.
- Local restaurant planning safety precautions for eventual reopening
- Gov. Beshear announces guidance for resuming some health care services
- Woman who beat COVID-19 talks recovery at Baptist Health Paducah
- 53 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Tyson Food Plant in Henderson County, KY
- Tennessee gov: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
- Hundreds still waiting for unemployment benefits while states catch up on backlogs
- A look at COVID-19's impact on Paducah's budget
- Treasury says public companies should repay their PPP loans
- Hopkins County deputies dies in crash
- 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Marshall County
