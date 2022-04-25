Tracking showers and high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°
Cloudy
58° / 56°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Atlanta Humane helps rescue 65 dogs from property in Baldwin County
- US Coast Guard in Louisiana searching for 3 minors last seen entering Mississippi River
- Western Kentucky ex-official sues school, claims defamation
- 4-year-old dies after grandmother forces her to drink whiskey, police say
- An Illinois man accidentally inhaled a drill bit during a dental procedure -- and it ended up in his lung
- Quilt show judging begins, ahead of QuiltWeek
- Court-martial results in first conviction of general officer in Air Force history
- A woman and 3 children were killed in Philadelphia house fire
- 4-24-2022 Evening Weather
- Besard powers SIU to first round lead in MVC Championship
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.