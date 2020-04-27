Increasing clouds today with a few sprinkles possible.
- Local theater selling popcorn drive-through style
- Nine new COVID-19 cases in the Purchase District area, one being a 7-year-old
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- 13 new COVID-19 cases in Graves County, six from local nursing home
- LIST: Kentucky COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites
- Mayfield woman charged with leaving 6-month-old infant at home overnight
- Last remaining patient from the El Paso Walmart mass shooting dies
- The Paducah LGBT Welcome Center participates in GLADD COVID-19 fundraiser
- 202 New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, non-urgent health care services to start Monday
- Martin business owners talk ahead of Tennessee restaurants reopening
