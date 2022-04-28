Tracking high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
46°
Clear
71° / 38°
- Police: Teen driver involved in crash with McCracken County school bus flown to Nashville hospital
- Mix-up at a Stuart Nelson Park leading to changes in park access rules
- Man accused of breakinGraves County burglary sentence
- Ex-Indiana trooper cleared in slayings wins $4.6M settlement
- Kentucky state representative candidate disqualified from May primaries
- Adjustable-rate mortgage demand doubles as interest rates hit the highest since 2009
- Crittenden County student to serve as Kentucky 4-H president
- Paducah man accused of Mayfield car theft arrested in Graves County
- 'It didn't really feel real,' middle schoolers injured with bus collides with SUV
- Lyon County woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges in horse neglect case
