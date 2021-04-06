Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .River levels continue to fall this week along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below flood stage by this weekend. For the Ohio River...including Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.9 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting right now at 39.9 feet. It will begin to fall tomorrow, and is forecast to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&