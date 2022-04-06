Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, some of which will be repeating over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Benton, Calvert City, Bardwell, Reidland, Sedalia, Ledbetter, Fulgham, Wingo, Hardin, Arlington, Columbus, Lowes, Symsonia, Fancy Farm, Brewers and Aurora. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&