Tracking afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Fair
80°F / 58°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- West Kentucky man accused of assaulting second D.C. officer during Capitol riot
- Don Canada elected mayor of Metropolis
- Rosiclare, Illinois, votes to prohibit retail alcohol sales
- Joppa power plant to close three years earlier than expected
- Unemployment questions? Register for an in-person appointment ahead of Paducah career center reopening
- Local leaders share reaction to Joppa power plant's accelerated closing
- Westbound crash on I-24 bridge connecting McCracken County, Metropolis
- Brookport elects Rance Phillips as mayor
- Caldwell County Schools names new superintendent
- With more customers, local businesses are hiring — but face challenges finding qualified candidates
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.