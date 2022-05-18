Tracking scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°
Sunny
85° / 58°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Community mourns former state trooper, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, killed in shooting at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Abraham unseats Parker in primary for McCracken County District 2 Commissioner, Norman wins sheriff primary
- Eyewitness to Marshall County officer involved shooting shares details on the incident
- Spraggs defeats Neal in Marshall County judge executive primary, McGuire defeats Lamb in County Commission District 1 primary
- Calloway County deputy, suspect both killed in shooting at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Local sheriffs remember fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash
- Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law
- Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina, while Mastriano will win GOP gubernatorial nod in Pennsylvania, CNN projects
- Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
- Candidate who survived shooting wins Democratic primary for Louisville mayor
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.