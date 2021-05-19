Tracking spotty AM showers with highs in the upper 70s today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Rain Shower
72°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Employee responsible for inspecting cracked Memphis bridge fired
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes a section of KY 286 in Ballard County
- Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire not running for reelection
- Businesses encourage people to fill out applications as the struggle to hire continues
- McCracken County to bring major improvements to Carson Park
- Construction underway on Cheddar's restaurant coming to Paducah
- Paducah police searching for man wanted on assault charge
- McCracken County Clerk's Office spent thousands more than budgeted due to election changes
- Former Louisville assistant charged by feds with extortion
- 645 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.